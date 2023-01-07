Eagles announce 5 roster moves ahead of season finale vs. Giants

Eagles have activated S C.J. Gardner-Johnson and DE Robert Quinn from Injured Reserved, signed P Brett Kern to the active roster from the Practice Squad, and placed LB Shaun Bradley and DE Janarius Robinson on Injured Reserve. pic.twitter.com/Gsg3NZrvUI — Philadelphia Eagles (@Eagles) January 7, 2023

The Philadelphia Eagles announced five roster moves ahead of Sunday’s Week 18 matchup against the New York Giants at Lincoln Financial Field.

C.J. Gardner-Johnson

The Eagles activated safety C.J. Gardner-Johnson from Injured Reserve.

Gardner-Johnson missed five games after he suffered a lacerated kidney in the November 27 win over the Green Bay Packers. Despite missing five games, Gardner-Johnson is still tied for the league lead with six interceptions. The Eagles are without nickel cornerback Avonte Maddox for Sunday’s game due to a toe injury and the dynamic defender could play multiple positions.

Robert Quinn

The Eagles activated defensive end Robert Quinn from Injured Reserve.

Quinn has also missed five games after suffering a knee injury that required surgery. A midseason trade acquisition from the Chicago Bears, Quinn played 70 snaps on defense in five games for the Eagles.

Philadelphia is without defensive end Josh Sweat, who suffered a neck injury last Sunday against the Saints.

Brett Kern

The Eagles signed Kern to the active roster from the practice squad.

Kern was signed to the Eagles practice squad on December 13 after punter Arryn Siposs suffered an ankle injury. Kern has averaged 42.6 gross yards per punt with a long of 53 yards. He also assumed the holder’s duties in Siposs’ absence.

