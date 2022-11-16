Eagles announce 5 roster moves ahead of Week 11 matchup vs. Colts

Eagles have placed TE Dallas Goedert and DT Marlon Tuipulotu on Injured Reserved, activated TE Tyree Jackson from the PUP list, signed S Marquise Blair to the practice squad, and opened the 21-day practice window for DE Janarius Robinson. pic.twitter.com/tf0kMEud0x — Philadelphia Eagles (@Eagles) November 16, 2022

The Eagles announced a flurry of roster moves on Wednesday as the team returns to the NovaCare Complex to start preparing for the Indianapolis Colts.

Philadelphia will place Dallas Goedert on injured reserve, meaning he’ll miss matchups against the Colts, Titans, Packers, and Giants.

The team also announced that defensive tackle Marlon Tuipulotu is also going on injured reserve, while Tyree Jackson will return to the lineup after being activated off the PUP list.

The team also signed safety Marquise Blair to the practice squad and opened the 21-day practice window for pass rusher Janarius Robinson.

Dallas Goedert

Mandatory Credit: Bill Streicher-USA TODAY Sports

One of the top five tight ends in the NFL, Goedert has 43 catches on the season for 544 yards and three touchdowns.

He’s also among the league leaders in yards per catch and yards after the catch.

Story originally appeared on Eagles Wire