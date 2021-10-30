Eagles announce 4 roster moves in advance of matchup vs. Lions

Roster Moves: Eagles have activated S K’Von Wallace from Reserve/Injured and placed RB Miles Sanders on Reserve/Injured. The team has also elevated RB Jordan Howard and TE Richard Rodgers from the practice squad to the active roster for #PHIvsDET. pic.twitter.com/kzZoFRP8C7 — Philadelphia Eagles (@Eagles) October 30, 2021

The Philadelphia Eagles are in Detroit and as the team prepares for kickoff against the winless Lions, the team announced four roster moves in advance of Sunday afternoon.

Miles Sanders IR

Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-USA TODAY Sports

As expected, the Eagles placed running back Miles Sanders on the Injured Reserve list Saturday with ankle/foot injuries suffered in the Week 7 game against the Raiders.

Sanders will miss Sunday’s game against the Lions, Chargers, and the Broncos. He is eligible to return for the Week 11 game against the New Orleans Saints.

K'Von Wallace returns

Mandatory Credit: Mark J. Rebilas-USA TODAY Sports

The Eagles activated safety K’Von Wallace from Injured Reserve, and he’ll be needed as starting safety Anthony Harris is doubtful for Sunday’s game with thumbs/groin injuries.

Wallace started in two of the first three games this season, logging six tackles before suffering a shoulder injury during Week 3 in Dallas.

Eagles elevated running back Jordan Howard

AP Photo/Chris Szagola)

Howard will see action in Detroit with Miles Sanders out.

Eagles elevate Richard Rodgers

Mandatory Credit: Kyle Terada-USA TODAY Sports

Rodgers was elevated for last week’s game in Las Vegas and played seven snaps on offense.

