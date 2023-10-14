Eagles announce 4 roster moves ahead of Week 6 matchup vs. Jets

The Eagles announced four roster moves on Saturday, with Nakobe Dean returning from injured reserve being the most notable.

The second year linebacker had his 21 day practice window activated this week, and he’ll play a critcal role at the linebacker position.

We've activated LB Nakobe Dean from Injured Reserve, elevated WR Devon Allen and CB Mekhi Garner from the Practice Squad for tomorrow's game and placed WR Quez Watkins on Injured Reserve. pic.twitter.com/QpsnHV8cLo — Philadelphia Eagles (@Eagles) October 14, 2023

Nicholas Morrow has been outstanding in Dean’s absence and it’ll be interesting to see how Sean Desai distrubutes playing time.

