Advertisement

Eagles announce 4 roster moves ahead of Week 6 matchup vs. Jets

Glenn Erby
·1 min read

The Eagles announced four roster moves on Saturday, with Nakobe Dean returning from injured reserve being the most notable.

The second year linebacker had his 21 day practice window activated this week, and he’ll play a critcal role at the linebacker position.

Nicholas Morrow has been outstanding in Dean’s absence and it’ll be interesting to see how Sean Desai distrubutes playing time.

Story originally appeared on Eagles Wire