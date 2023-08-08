Eagles announce 4 roster moves ahead of preseason opener

Glenn Erby

The Eagles are returning to practice on Tuesday ahead of Saturday’s preseason opener, and the team announced four roster moves.

After suffering a calf injury during the conditioning test, Devon Allen has been activated to the 90-man roster.

The team signed wide receiver Johnny King, along with released undrafted offensive tackles Chim Okorafor and Trevor Reid.

