Eagles announce 4 roster moves ahead of preseason opener
The Eagles are returning to practice on Tuesday ahead of Saturday’s preseason opener, and the team announced four roster moves.
Eagles have activated WR Devon Allen from active/NFI, signed WR Johnny King, and have released T Chim Okorafor and T Trevor Reid. pic.twitter.com/IyBXE1YEZT
— Philadelphia Eagles (@Eagles) August 8, 2023
After suffering a calf injury during the conditioning test, Devon Allen has been activated to the 90-man roster.
The team signed wide receiver Johnny King, along with released undrafted offensive tackles Chim Okorafor and Trevor Reid.