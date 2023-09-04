Eagles announce 4 practice squad moves ahead of season opener at Patriots

The Eagles have officially started preparation for the Patriots, officially announcing four roster moves ahead of Sunday afternoon.

Philadelphia signed linebacker Nicholas Morrow and offensive Tyre Phillips to the 16-man practice squad. In corresponding moves, the team released linebacker Kyron Johnson, and cornerback Tiawan Mullen.

Signed during free agency after leading the Bears in tackles last season, Morrow lost a training camp battle to Christian Elliss and Zach Cunnigham.

