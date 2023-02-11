Eagles announce 3 roster moves ahead of Super Bowl LVII matchup vs. Chiefs

Eagles have activated P Arryn Siposs from Injured Reserve and elevated S Anthony Harris and WR Greg Ward from the practice squad to the active roster for tomorrow's game. pic.twitter.com/NhAlU2TZob — Philadelphia Eagles (@Eagles) February 11, 2023

The Eagles announced three roster moves ahead of Super Bowl LVII in Glendale, Arizona, as the team activated punter Arryn Siposs from injured reserve.

Siposs had been out since the Week 14 win over the Giants, suffering an ankle injury while trying to advance a punt.

Philadelphia also elevated safety Anthony Harris and wide receiver Greg Ward up from the practice squad to the active roster for the final game of the season.

Arryn Siposs

(Photo by Al Bello/Getty Images)

While out with the injury, Siposs was replaced by the 36-year-old Brett Kern, who has averaged 40.8 yards per kick with a 36.6 net — both career lows for the 15-year veteran.

His 40.8 is the lowest by an Eagles punter since Reggie Hodges averaged 36.8 during the 2005 season and was replaced by Sean Landeta.

Anthony Harris

Mandatory Credit: Brad Mills-USA TODAY Sports

The veteran safety provides depth on defense but was inactive for the divisional-round matchup against the Giants and NFC Championship win over the 49ers.

Harris logged 72 tackles for Philadelphia last season but was a training camp cut before he signed to the Broncos practice squad.

The Broncos released Harris in December and he returned to the Eagles on the practice squad.

Greg Ward

Mandatory Credit: Bill Streicher-USA TODAY Sports

With Britain Covey after suffering a hamstring injury, Ward could be called upon to return punts on Sunday night.

