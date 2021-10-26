Eagles announce 3 roster moves as team starts preparation for matchup vs. Lions

Roster Moves: Eagles have signed LS Rick Lovato to the active roster and S Jared Mayden to the practice squad. The team has also released CB Michael Jacquet from the practice squad. pic.twitter.com/yeKtni6nnd — Philadelphia Eagles (@Eagles) October 26, 2021

The Eagles announced three roster moves as the team starts preparation for an important Week 8 matchup against the Detroit Lions on the road.

After moving on from Joe Flacco, Philadelphia brought back a familiar face and moved on another.

Rick Lovato returns

Rick Lovato

After a few hours away as a free agent, long snapper Rick Lovato is back with the team after being released on Monday.

The roster spot opened back up when the trade that sent quarterback Joe Flacco to the New York Jets for a conditional 2022 sixth-round pick became official.

Lovato has been the Eagles’ long snapper since the end of the 2016 campaign.

Eagles signed safety Jared Mayden to the practice squad

Mandatory Credit: Kyle Terada-USA TODAY Sports

Another former Alabama Crimson Tide player, Mayden signed with the 49ers as an undrafted rookie free agent in 2020 and he saw time in two games as a practice squad call-up for San Francisco last year on special teams.

The 6-foot, 205-pound Mayden played in 36 games (11 starts) from 2016-19 at Alabama.

Eagles release Michael Jacquet from practice squad

Mandatory Credit: Vincent Carchietta-USA TODAY Sports

Philadelphia released cornerback Michael Jacquet who saw time as a starter in 2020, and late 2019 as well.

1

1