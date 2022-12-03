Eagles announce 3 roster moves ahead of Week 13 matchup vs. Titans

Eagles have activated DT Jordan Davis from Injured Reserved, elevated LB Christian Elliss from the practice squad for Sunday's game, and place S CJ Gardner-Johnson on Injured Reserve. pic.twitter.com/f0IpPsNoS1 — Philadelphia Eagles (@Eagles) December 3, 2022

The Eagles announced three roster moves on Saturday, activating star defensive tackle Jordan Davis from injured reserve in time for a huge matchup against the Titans.

Philadelphia also elevated linebacker Christian Elliss from the practice squad and placed star safety C.J. Gardner-Johnson on injured reserve.

Story originally appeared on Eagles Wire