Eagles announce 3 roster moves ahead of matchup vs. Cowboys

The Eagles are set to depart for Dallas and the team announced three roster moves ahead of Saturday afternoon’s showdown against the Cowboys.

Philadelphia signed Christian Elliss to the active roster. placed Tyree Jackson on Injured Reserve

and elevated Brett Kern from the practice squad for Week 16.

The Eagles also upgraded Zach Pascal from questionable to no-game designation after he cleared the concussion protocol.

