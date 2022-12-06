Eagles announce 3 roster moves ahead of Week 14 matchup vs. Giants

https://twitter.com/Eagles/status/1600233674426884099

The Eagles announced a handful of roster moves on Tuesday, announcing that Robert Quinn will be placed on injured reserve after having knee surgery.

The team also made three corresponding practice squad moves as Philadelphia situates the 53-man roster for Sunday’s matchup against the Giants.

Janarius Robinson

(AP Photo/Matt Rourke)

Robinson could see his first action of the regular season after being activated to the active roster from Injured Reserve. He was placed on IR in September, just a month after being signed by Philadelphia from the Vikings’ practice squad.

Philadelphia has one open roster spot available after waiving Chachere.

Andre Chachere

(AP Photo/Brian Westerholt)

Chachere was waived from the active roster.

Now in his second year with the Eagles, the versatile defensive back saw time in seven games this season, playing mostly special teams snaps. During the 2021 season, he played 322 special teams snaps, the second most on the team.

Story originally appeared on Eagles Wire