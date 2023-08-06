Eagles announce 3 roster moves ahead of open training camp practice

The Philadelphia Eagles are just hours from hosting an open practice at Lincoln Financial Field, and the team announced three roster moves.

Philadelphia confirmed the signing of Josh Andrews, reuniting the offensive guard with the team that initially signed him after the NFL draft.

In a shocking move, the team released linebacker Davion Taylor and waived wide receiver, Charleston Rambo.

Josh Andrews signed

A ten-year veteran of the NFL, Andrews spent his first four seasons with the Eagles and faced his former team last year as a member of the Saints.

Andrews has also spent time with the Vikings, Colts, and Falcons.

Charleston Rambo waived

Rambo was waived after suffering an injury.

Davion Taylor released

Taylor spent the entire 2022 NFL season on the Eagles’ practice squad after seeing time at the WILL linebacker spot in 2020 and 2021.

Drafted out of Colorado as a raw linebacker who excelled as an athlete, Taylor entered 2023 looking to make the 53-man roster, and potentially earn snaps.

