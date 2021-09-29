Eagles announce 3 roster moves as the team begins preparation for matchup with Chiefs

Roster Moves: Eagles have promoted G Sua Opeta to the active roster and signed T Casey Tucker and DE Cameron Malveaux to the practice squad. pic.twitter.com/Dzu0o7aFUt — Philadelphia Eagles (@Eagles) September 29, 2021

With the Philadelphia Eagles set to begin preparation for a crucial interconference matchup against the Chiefs on Sunday, the team announced three roster moves.

Sua Opeta

October 4, 2020; Santa Clara, California, USA; Philadelphia Eagles offensive guard Sua Opeta (78) before the game against the San Francisco 49ers at Levi’s Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Kyle Terada-USA TODAY Sports

Opeta played in eight games (two starts) for the Eagles last season and was activated for the Monday night loss to Dallas.

Opeta originally joined the Eagles as a rookie free agent out of Weber State in 2019.

Casey Tucker

This will be Tucker’s fourth stint on the Eagles practice squad.

Cameron Malveaux

Aug 29, 2021; Atlanta, Georgia, USA; Cleveland Browns defensive end Cameron Malveaux (69) sacks Atlanta Falcons quarterback Feleipe Franks (15) during the first half at Mercedes-Benz Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Dale Zanine-USA TODAY Sports

The former Browns defensive end was added to the practice squad.

Malveaux spent last season with Cleveland, getting called up t the active roster for the game against the Eagles, and registered four tackles and a forced fumble.

