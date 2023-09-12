Eagles announce 3 roster moves ahead of Week 2 matchup vs. Vikings

The Eagles announced three roster moves on Tuesday, signing linebacker Nicholas Morrow to the active roster, signing linebacker Rashaan Evans to the practice squad, and placing linebacker Nakobe Dean on Injured Reserve.

Nicholas Morrow is back

After being waived, Morrow returned to Philadelphia’s practice squad, but has now signed to the 53-man roster with Nakobe Dean’s injury.

Rashaan Evans

Evans was signed to the practice squad, and could be elevated for Thursday night.

Evans is 27 years old and led the Falcons in tackles, posting a whopping 159 stops—seventh-most in the entire NFL last season.

Nakobe Dean

The Eagles will be without linebacker Nakobe Dean for multiple weeks after the second-year star suffered a foot injury in the Week 1 win over the Patriots.

Dean had seven tackles in the Eagles’ season-opening win over New England, and Howie Roseman has already made moves to add depth, per Adam Schefter.

