Eagles announce 2 roster moves

Glenn Erby
·1 min read
In this article:
The Eagles announced two roster moves on Tuesday, placing right guard Jack Driscoll on injured reserve for the third time in two years, while also promoting Brett Toth to the active roster from the practice squad.

Driscoll suffered a high-ankle sprain during the team’s loss to the Giants on Sunday and his season is over because it’s his second time on IR.

Toth was recently waived from the Eagles’ active roster and signed to their practice squad. The former Army offensive tackle has transitioned to guard in Philadelphia, appearing in seven games for the Eagles this season.

List

2022 NFL mock draft roundup Week 13: Eagles lean towards dynamic defenders

