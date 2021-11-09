Eagles announce 2 roster moves as the team starts preparation for Week 10

Glenn Erby
Glenn Erby
The Eagles announced a couple of roster moves on Tuesday, waiving cornerback Mac McCain and signing cornerback Craig James to the practice squad.

An undrafted rookie free agent signing of the Broncos out of North Carolina A&T, McCain was active for Philadelphia’s game against the Cowboys.

James has been a special team’s ace for the Eagles over the past two seasons.

