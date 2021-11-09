Eagles announce 2 roster moves as the team starts preparation for Week 10

Roster Moves: Eagles have waived CB Mac McCain and signed CB Craig James to the practice squad. The team has also protected the following practice squad players: T Le’Raven Clark

WR John Hightower

DB Jared Mayden pic.twitter.com/agJUDxXUuA — Philadelphia Eagles (@Eagles) November 9, 2021

The Eagles announced a couple of roster moves on Tuesday, waiving cornerback Mac McCain and signing cornerback Craig James to the practice squad.

An undrafted rookie free agent signing of the Broncos out of North Carolina A&T, McCain was active for Philadelphia’s game against the Cowboys.

James has been a special team’s ace for the Eagles over the past two seasons.

