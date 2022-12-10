Eagles announce 2 roster moves ahead of matchup vs. Giants

Eagles have elevated LB Christian Elliss to the active roster for tomorrow’s game and activated CB Avonte Maddox to the active roster from Injured Reserve. pic.twitter.com/sEsQJKM5Bh — Philadelphia Eagles (@Eagles) December 10, 2022

The Eagles got an important player back on the active roster, announcing that Avonte Maddox has been activated from injured reserve.

He’ll start in the slot cornerback slot.

Philadelphia also announced that linebacker Christian Elliss has been elevated from the practice squad for his second regular season contest.

Avonte Maddox

Mandatory Credit: Bill Streicher-USA TODAY Sports

Maddox has been on injured reserve since November 14 due to a hamstring injury and Philadelphia suffered their first and only loss of the season against the Washington Commanders.

Maddox had recorded 27 tackles and 1 interception through six games before he was sidelined due to injury.

Christian Elliss



Nfl Tennessee Titans At Philadelphia Eagles

Elliss sparked an underperforming special teams unit with two tackles and a key block on a Britain Covey punt return, plus three tackles on defense.

Story originally appeared on Eagles Wire