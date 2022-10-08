Eagles announce 2 roster moves ahead of matchup vs. Cardinals

Eagles have elevated K Cameron Dicker and S Andre Chachere from the practice squad for Sunday’s game. pic.twitter.com/xzjKBL6nlY — Philadelphia Eagles (@Eagles) October 8, 2022

The Eagles announced two roster moves on Saturday, elevating safety Andre Chachere and kicker Cameron Dicker from the practice squad for Sunday’s game against the Arizona Cardinals.

Dicker was signed as emergency relief after Jake Elliott suffered an ankle injury in the Week 4 win over the Jaguars at soggy Lincoln Financial field.

Chachere and Dicker will revert to the practice squad following the game.

With Philadelphia note activating Andre Dillard, Jack Driscoll will start at left tackle after the injured Jordan Mailata, who was downgraded to out with a shoulder injury.

Cameron Dicker

(AP Photo/Nick Wass)

A former Texas Longhorn starter, Kicker, was signed by the Rams as an undrafted free agent this summer and was one of their final roster cuts.

Dicker eventually signed with the Ravens before being waived.

At Texas, Dicker finished his career with 98.1% conversion on extra point attempts and 75.9% on field goal attempts.

His best season came in 2021, when he converted 13 of his 15 attempts.

Andre Chachere

(AP Photo/Brian Westerholt)

Chachere made his first appearance in 2022 last Sunday in the win over Jacksonville. The veteran defensive back played 16 snaps, all on special teams, and recorded a tackle, stopping punt returner Jamal Agnew for no gain.

Chachere played 16 games last season and was second on the team in special teams snaps while logging ten tackles and a pass deflection on defense.

Story originally appeared on Eagles Wire