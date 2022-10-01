Eagles announce 2 roster moves ahead of matchup vs. Jaguars

Eagles have signed WR Britain Covey to the active roster and elevated S Andre Chachere from the practice squad for Sunday’s game. pic.twitter.com/e56dtqCh4x — Philadelphia Eagles (@Eagles) October 1, 2022

The Eagles announced two roster moves ahead of Sunday’s matchup against the Jaguars, signing Britain Covey to the active roster.

The team also announced that defensive back Andre Chachere would be elevated up from the practice squad with Avonte Maddox ruled out.

Eagles sign Britain Covey

(AP Photo/David Richard)

After three practice squad elevations, Covey is now officially on the 53-man roster at wide receiver.

As the primary punt returner, Covey has gained 61 yards on 10 returns.

Andre Chachere

Mandatory Credit: Eric Hartline-USA TODAY Sports

Chachere will make his regular-season debut after finishing with the second-most special team’s snaps in 2021 while contributing ten tackles and a pass deflection on defense. Chachere will revert back to the practice squad following Sunday’s game.

Story originally appeared on Eagles Wire