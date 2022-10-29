Eagles announce 2 roster moves ahead of Week 8 matchup vs. Steelers

Practice squad: Eagles have released K Cameron Dicker and signed DE Tarron Jackson. pic.twitter.com/OnCgDxnvs6 — Philadelphia Eagles (@Eagles) October 29, 2022

The Cameron Dicker era is over in Philadelphia as the Eagles released the former Texas Longhorns kicker from the practice squad.

The team signed Tarron Jackson to the practice squad in Dickers’ spot after the defensive end cleared waivers following the acquisition of Robert Quinn.

Tarron Jackson

(Photo by Jason Miller/Getty Images)

A second-year player out of Coastal Carolina, Jackson posted 17 tackles, 10 QB hits and pressures, one sack, and one forced fumble in his rookie season. He played 22 percent of the snaps on defense.

Jackson has been active in four games this season, playing 27 snaps on defense.

Cameron Dicker

(Photo by Christian Petersen/Getty Images)

Dicker was elevated from the practice squad to sub for an injured Jake Elliott in the victory over Arizona. Dicker connected on all four of his kicks (field goals and extra points) and scored eight total points, including the game-winning 23-yarder with 1:48 remaining in the fourth quarter.

For his efforts, Dicker was named the NFC Special Teams Player of the Week.

Dicker is the first kicker in Eagles history to produce a game-winning field goal in the final two minutes of either the fourth quarter or overtime in an NFL debut.

