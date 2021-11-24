Eagles announce 2 roster moves

Roster Moves: Eagles have signed LB Christian Elliss to the practice squad and placed LB Davion Taylor on Reserve/Injured. pic.twitter.com/qbNA4Sw9Wj — Philadelphia Eagles (@Eagles) November 24, 2021

The Eagles announced two roster moves on Wednesday, signing linebacker Christian Elliss to the practice squad and placing linebacker Davion Taylor on Reserve/Injured.

Over the past 3 weeks, Taylor logged 39 tackles, one for loss, and two forced fumbles. Taylor was replaced in the lineup on Sunday by Alex Singleton, who was Philadelphia’s leading tackler in 2020.

Davion Taylor

Mandatory Credit: Bill Streicher-USA TODAY Sports

Taylor suffered a knee sprain in the Eagles win over the Saints.

Taylor had started the last six games for the Eagles, and was dominant against Denver Week 10, when he forced a pair of fumbles, one of which was returned for a touchdown by Darius Slay.

Christian Elliss

(AP Photo/Stacy Bengs)

The 6-3, 231-pound Elliss was signed by the Minnesota Vikings as an undrafted rookie free agent last spring out of Idaho. He was a first-team All-Big Sky selection in each of his last two seasons.

