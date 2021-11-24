Breaking News:

NFL, owner Stan Kroenke reach $790M relocation settlement with city of St. Louis

Eagles announce 2 roster moves

  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
Glenn Erby
·1 min read
In this article:
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.

The Eagles announced two roster moves on Wednesday, signing linebacker Christian Elliss to the practice squad and placing linebacker Davion Taylor on Reserve/Injured.

Over the past 3 weeks, Taylor logged 39 tackles, one for loss, and two forced fumbles. Taylor was replaced in the lineup on Sunday by Alex Singleton, who was Philadelphia’s leading tackler in 2020.

Davion Taylor

Mandatory Credit: Bill Streicher-USA TODAY Sports

Taylor suffered a knee sprain in the Eagles win over the Saints.

Taylor had started the last six games for the Eagles, and was dominant against Denver Week 10, when he forced a pair of fumbles, one of which was returned for a touchdown by Darius Slay.

Christian Elliss

(AP Photo/Stacy Bengs)

The 6-3, 231-pound Elliss was signed by the Minnesota Vikings as an undrafted rookie free agent last spring out of Idaho. He was a first-team All-Big Sky selection in each of his last two seasons.

1

1

Recommended Stories