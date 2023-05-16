Eagles announce 2 roster moves

The Eagles announced two roster moves on Tuesday, signing a wide receiver from their rookie minicamp tryouts that have familiarity with Jalen Hurts.

Philadelphia also waived a second-year undrafted free-agent offensive tackle.

Sign Charleston Rambo

(Photo by Brian Bahr/Getty Images)

Rambo most recently played for the Orlando Guardians in the XFL.

In his one season catching passes from Jalen Hurts at Oklahoma, Rambo had 43 receptions for 743 yards and five touchdowns. After going undrafted in the 2022 NFL Draft, Rambo signed with the Carolina Panthers and was waived during final cuts.

Waive Jarrid Williams

(AP Photo/Rich Schultz)

Signed as an undrafted free agent, Philadelphia Originally released Williams ahead of Training Camp on July 27th.

The 25-year-old, who spent time at the University of Houston and Miami, graded out as the fourth-best tackle in the ACC in 2021, per Pro Football Focus.

Willians also spent time on the Lions’ practice squad last season.

Story originally appeared on Eagles Wire