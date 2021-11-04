Eagles announce 2 roster moves in advance of Week 9 matchup vs. Chargers

The Eagles announced two more roster moves on Thursday morning.

Philadelphia signed Brett Toth to the practice squad after he went unclaimed on waivers Tuesday afternoon.

Toth was waived to make room for defensive back Kary Vincent Jr., who was acquired from the Broncos in a trade at the deadline.

Toth saw action in seven of the Eagles’ first eight games this season.

Toth originally joined the Eagles as a rookie free agent out of Army in 2019 after the U.S. Department of Defense granted him a waiver to pursue his NFL career.

To make room on the practice squad, the Eagles released cornerback Craig James.

James was signed by the Minnesota Vikings as an undrafted free agent in 2018. James made his NFL debut against the New England Patriots and played in three games during his rookie season, appearing exclusively on special teams.

James was signed to the Eagles practice squad the following September, becoming a special teams ace, while also making his first career start against the Jets.

Philadelphia signed James to a one-year contract extension and he’s been on and off the practice squad and active roster.

