Eagles announce 2 home dates vs. AFC East teams for Kelly Green alternate uniforms

The Eagles revealed the Kelly Green uniforms over the weekend, turning the legendary jerseys of the 80s into an alternate colorway for the future.

The 2010 season was the last time Philadelphia wore Kelly Green jerseys (and helmets). Shortly after, the NFL implemented a rule that teams could only have one color as a safety precaution.

Fans have been clamoring for the unveil and were so diligent in their research that the photos were leaked two days early.

With that rule changed, the Eagles will also have the all-black alternative and the Kelly Green look, but no black helmets.

NFL rules only permit two helmets during the season, meaning the Birds will be rocking the Midnight Green and Kelly Green looks.

NFL teams can have four jerseys: home, road, and two alternates.

That means Philadelphia will wear Home (Midnight Green), Road (White), Black (Alternate), and Kelly Green (Alternate).

With the Kelly Green’s now revealed, the Eagles have announced their worn dates.

Week 7: Sunday, October 22 vs. Miami Dolphins at 8:20 PM+ (NBC)

Week 12: Sunday, November 26 vs. Buffalo Bills at 4:25 PM+ (CBS)

he Vikings don’t show up in big games, so Jeffrey Lurie saved the Kelly Green look for Josh Allen and high powered Buffalo Bills.

Final analysis

In what can be described as a weird course of action, the Eagles will initially wear the Kelly Green alternates twice, against the AFC East foes (Bills, Dolphins).

The idea was that Jeffrey Lurie would schedule one NFC East matchup for the unveil, but they’ll wear the uniforms twice in high-profile, Sunday evening contest.

