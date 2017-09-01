Eagles announce 16 roster moves, including Matt McGloin, Sidney Jones

The Eagles announced 16 moves Friday, reducing their roster to 70 players. The transactions include releasing quarterback Matt McGloin and placing cornerback Sidney Jones on the reserve/non-football injury list.

McGloin’s release was not surprising, considering he completed 76 of 109 passes for 581 yards with one touchdown, three interceptions and a 74.0 passer rating in four preseason games. It also means the Eagles will keep only two quarterbacks, at least for now, with Nick Foles having not played in the preseason because of a sore elbow.

Jones, a second-round pick, missed all of training camp while rehabbing from a torn Achilles’ he had in March.

The Eagles waived receiver Paul Turner with an injury settlement. They also waived the following 13 players: linebacker Don Cherry, defensive tackle Winston Craig, receiver Rashard Davis, tight end Anthony Denham, quarterback Dane Evans, linebacker Carlos Fields, cornerback Aaron Grymes, defensive end Jake Metz, center Tyler Orlosky, offensive tackle Victor Salako, linebacker Christian Tago, defensive tackle Gabe Wright and tight end Adam Zaruba.