Eagles announce 12 undrafted free agent signings

The Eagles announced the signing of three draft picks on Thursday and Friday brought word of a dozen rookie free agent signings.

Philly’s group includes former Nevada quarterback Carson Strong, whose addition was first reported shortly after the end of the draft. Strong was widely expected to get drafted, but had to settle for a $320,000 guarantee from the Eagles over hearing his name called in Las Vegas.

The Eagles also signed former Idaho defensive tackle Noah Elliss, who will join his brother Christian on the Eagles roster. Christian Elliss was on the practice squad last year and made his regular season debut in Week 18. A third brother, Kaden, plays for the Saints and all three brothers are the sons of former Lions defensive tackle Luther Elliss, who coached at Idaho while his sons were playing there.

Duke cornerback Josh Blackwell, Middle Tennessee State safety Reed Blankenship, Oklahoma running back Kennedy Brooks, Utah wide receiver Britain Covey, San Diego State offensive lineman William Dunkle, Western Michigan linebacker Ali Fayed, Clemson cornerback Mario Goodrich, Alabama cornerback Josh Jobe, Oklahoma State offensive lineman Josh Sills, and Miami offensive lineman Jarrid Williams are the other free agents who have signed with the Eagles.

