Eagles announce 10 roster moves

The Eagles made a flurry of roster moves on Saturday, as the team signed Robert Cooper, Marvin Wilson, Caleb Sanders, Tyreek Maddox-Williams, and Quinton Bell, Waived/Injured Tyrie Cleveland, Noah Elliss, Zech McPhearson, and released Greedy Williams and Ty Zentner.

McPhearson will miss the 2023 season after tearing his Achilles.

Robert Cooper

A defensive tackle out of Florida State, Cooper spent time with the Seattle Seahawks.

Marvin Wilson

Wilson returns to the Eagles after spending 2022 on the practice squad.

Quinton Bell

The linebacker has spent time with three NFL teams, playing a total of nine games.

Tyreek Maddox-Williams

The linebacker and Philadelphia native spent last year with the Chargers.

Caleb Sanders

The defensive tackle out of South Dakota State will join the Eagles after going undrafted.

Tyrie Cleveland

Cleveland was having a solid training camp before suffering a neck injury in the matchup against the Browns.

Zech McPhearson

McPhearson was having a solid training camp and was set to backup Avonte Maddox in the slot.

Noah Elliss

Elliss suffered an undisclosed injury on Thursday night and was also waived/injured for the second-year in a row.

Greedy Williams

The former LSU cornerback and Browns draft pick didn’t make enough plays and is a camp casualty.

Ty Zentner

Arryn Siposs had his first training camp battle and came out victorious after Philadelphia Zentner.

Story originally appeared on Eagles Wire