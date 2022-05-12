Eagles' Andy Weidl gets 2nd interview for Steelers' GM job, per report

Eagles' Weidl reportedly getting 2nd interview for Steelers' GM job originally appeared on NBC Sports Philadelphia

The Eagles are in danger of losing another key member of their front office and their top scout.

Vice president of player personnel Andy Weidl is getting his second interview for the general manager job in Pittsburgh, NFL Network’s Tom Pelissero reported on Thursday. Weidl is the fourth known external candidate to get a second interview, according to Pelissero.

Weidl interviewed with the Steelers before the draft but now that the draft is over, Pittsburgh is ready to replace their long-time general manager Kevin Colbert, who is stepping down after a long run. This would likely be a dream job for Weidl, a Pittsburgh native. But it would be a big loss for the Eagles.

And it would be the biggest shakeup of an already turbulent offseason for the Eagles’ front office and scouting department.

“Well, yeah, you talk about some of the things here that have happened since the end of the 2019 draft,” Eagles general manager Howie Roseman said just after the 2022 draft ended. “We've lost a lot of really good people and we still have a lot of really good people.

“Obviously, because of that, we're going to have to continue to make additions and continue to fortify that group. I think we have a good process for that. I think we're in a situation where we want to continue to grow talent in the building. We have good people in the building and, just like our football team, we're always looking to add good people, and I think you're only as good as your people. We have really good people and obviously Andy is one of them.”

Weidl was initially hired by the Eagles in 2016 as their assistant director of player personnel. In 2019, when Joe Douglas left for the Jets GM job, the Eagles promoted Weidl to the director of player personnel and eventually added a VP title next to his name.

This offseason, the Eagles already lost both of their directors of player personnel, Ian Cunningham and Brandon Brown, to promotions elsewhere. They also lost VP of football operations Catherine Raîche to an assistant GM role under former Eagles front office member Andrew Berry in Cleveland. And scouting legend Tom Donahoe is also leaving.

And Weidl’s brother, Casey, who was the Eagles’ director of scouting operations, was let go last week. Casey Weidl’s old position is expected to be filled by an internal candidate.

The Eagles have already begun the process of bringing in new front office and scouting talent. But losing Andy Weidl would leave another huge hole to fill.

