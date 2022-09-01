Eagles' Andre Dillard suffers arm fracture, expected back this year, per report

Dillard reportedly suffers arm fracture, expected back this year originally appeared on NBC Sports Philadelphia

Eagles offensive lineman Andre Dillard suffered a non-displaced fracture in his arm at practice Thursday, according to NFL Network’s Mike Garafolo.

Practice was closed to the media after the initial stretching period, and the Eagles did not announce the injury after practice. Official daily injury reports are not required according to league rules until next week.

The injury is not expected to be season ending, according to Garafolo.

“The expectation is Dillard will be available for a majority of the season,” he tweeted.

The report added that “further testing is needed to determine the best course of action and timeline for a return.”

A non-displaced fracture is a bone that is broken but stays in alignment and generally does not require surgery.

Dillard, the Eagles’ 1st-round pick in 2019, lost his starting left tackle job to Jordan Mailata when he suffered a season-ending torn biceps injury just before opening day of 2020.

He started four games as a rookie in 2019 and five last year when Mailata replaced Lane Johnson at right tackle.

Since final cuts have already been made, the Eagles could place Dillard on Injured Reserve without losing him for the season. Under terms of the new CBA, players placed on IR after final cutdowns can return after missing just four games. That would make Dillard eligible for the Eagles’ Week 5 game in Arizona on Oct. 9.

With Dillard out, the Eagles are thin at offensive tackle. Le’Raven Clark was generally the next man in at left tackle during training camp. The 29-year-old Clark, who has started 29 games 16 games over the last five years at guard and tackle, is currently on the Eagles’ practice squad. Kayode Awosika, who also worked briefly at left tackle, is also on the practice squad.

The Eagles elected not to exercise Dillard’s fifth-year option, which means he’s due to become an unrestricted free agent after the season.

Dillard had a very good preseason and appeared to have some trade value as final cuts approached, but final cuts came and went and Dillard remained an Eagle.