Eagles among teams set to honor Bills’ Damar Hamlin in Week 18

Damar Hamlin has made an amazing recovery since suffering a cardiac arrest after making a tackle during Monday night’s now-postponed Bills-Bengals matchup.

With the regular season coming to a close, the NFL has announced a league-wide initiative to honor Hamlin with a pregame statement, pregame tee shirts, and uniform patches.

“Throughout this week, the entire NFL family has been praying for Damar Hamlin of the Buffalo Bills as he continues his recovery, and we thank the first responders and medical professionals involved in his care,” the statement says. “The [CLUB NAME] ask you to join us in a moment of support and love for Damar, and cheer for him and his family as they continue their fight.”

The Eagles will have the option to paint the 3 on each 30-yard line in Bills colors or to recognize Hamlin’s No. 3 jersey.

All players throughout the league will have the option to wear t-shirts during pregame warmups that say, “Love for Damar 3.”

Bills players will wear a similar shirt in the team’s colors as well as hats with “3” on them, and Bills players will wear “3” jersey patches.

