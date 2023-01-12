Eagles among teams with the highest salary-cap rollover into 2023 offseason

Howie Roseman pulled the Eagles out of salary cap purgatory over the past two years and even with the cap expected to rise, he’ll have his most difficult offseason to date, with at least 16 impact players set for free agency.

Ian Rapoport and Tom Pelissero of NFL Network recently reported the salary cap for the 2023 season is expected to be in excess of $220 million, which would set an all-time record.

That would be $20 million more than the $208.2 million for 2022.

ESPN’s Field Yates took a look at what NFL teams rolled over in cap room and the Eagles saved $5.4 million to add to the estimated $10 million that they’ll have available when the new league year begins.

NFL teams recently declared unused 2022 cap space rollover amounts (below). After the playoffs, the NFL will audit incentives, bonuses, etc by team. That figure will be added/subtracted to the number below. The sum + the 2023 Salary Cap = each team's 2023 adjusted cap number. pic.twitter.com/GJC8E7EsrO — Field Yates (@FieldYates) January 12, 2023

There will be looming roster decisions to be made to help Philadelphia get some semblance of fiscal comfort, but there are no potential big moves or restructures in the cards this spring.

Story originally appeared on Eagles Wire