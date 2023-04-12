Eagles among 20 teams to host Michigan DT Mazi Smith on a top 30 pre-draft visit

Mazi Smith made our list of 15 players to watch if Philadelphia trades down in the NFL draft, and the former Michigan defensive tackle met with the Birds on a top 30 predraft visit.

#Michigan DL Mazi Smith is on a Top 30 visit today with the #Bills today, source said. He's had over 20 meetings or visits with teams, including the #Chiefs and Steelers?src=hash&ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#Steelers meeting with him at Michigan. Among others: #Bears, #Eagles, #Cowboys, #AZCardinals, and #Saints. — Ian Rapoport (@RapSheet) April 12, 2023

Philadelphia lost Javon Hargrave to the 49ers, while Linval Joseph and Ndamukong Suh remain free agents.

The 6-foot-3-inch 330-pound Smith topped all defensive tackles at the scouting combine with 34 bench press reps.

An athletic freak who could pair perfectly with Jordan Davis, Smith will need to work on his moves inside while getting his motor to match his size and strength.

