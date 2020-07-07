Eagles season ticket holders will be able to opt out of the 2020 season without a penalty, the team announced in an email on Monday.

The Eagles had previously deferred payments on season tickets as we all wait for word about how the COVID-19 pandemic will affect the 2020 NFL season and the league's ability to have fans in the stands.

The Eagles' email to season ticket holders said the following:

"We understand that, even with safety measures in place, you may have concerns about attending games in person. As such, we would like to offer you the option to defer your Season Tickets for the 2020 season. If you choose this option, we will pause your account for 2020 and resume your account in 2021 with the same seat locations you would have had in 2020. If applicable, your SBL and any other ticket or club seat license agreement will remain in effect and you will resume season ticket purchases in 2021."

The Eagles are giving their season ticket holders until July 15 to opt out of the 2020 season.

As the coronavirus continues to spread throughout the country, the NFL is still hoping to have a 2020 season. While half of the preseason has already been canceled, training camps are still scheduled to begin on July 28 and the Eagles' season is still scheduled to begin Sept. 13 in Washington.

In the email to season ticket holders, the Eagles said they are "anticipating certain seating areas to be unavailable. As many teams have communicated in recent weeks, there is a chance we will have to significantly reduce the stadium's seating capacity."

So it seems like the Eagles are at least hopeful they will be allowed to have some fans in the stands this season. Earlier this offseason, back in May, they began the process to get GBAC Star Facility Accreditation for facility preparedness to implement cleaning, disinfection and infection disease prevention.

Eagles allowing season ticket holders to opt out of 2020 season originally appeared on NBC Sports Philadelphia