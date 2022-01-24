Eagles allow 4 practice squad contracts to expire

The Eagles had four more players hit free agency on Monday after the wire revealed that John Hightower, KeeSean Johnson, Raequan Williams, and Luke Juriga all had their contracts expire per NFL communications.

Philadelphia currently has 62-players under contract as the new league year approaches.

1. John Hightower

(AP Photo/Chris Szagola)

A 2020 late-round pick that hasn’t panned out for the Birds and Howie Roseman.

2. KeeSean Johnson

3. Luke Juriga

Mandatory Credit: Mark J. Rebilas-USA TODAY Sports

4. Raequan Williams

Mandatory Credit: Bill Streicher-USA TODAY Sports

1

1