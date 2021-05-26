Eagles’ Alex Singleton thinks he fits in Jonathan Gannon’s scheme

  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
Dave Zangaro
·3 min read
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.

Alex Singleton thinks he’s made for Eagles’ new defense originally appeared on NBC Sports Philadelphia

Alex Singleton clawed his way into the NFL.

Over the last two seasons with the Eagles, Singleton went from a roster long shot to a practice squad player to a special teams contributor and finally to a starter who led the team in tackles.

The problem: The entire defensive coaching staff that watched his progression and success is gone, so you’d understand if Singleton were a little nervous about this transition.

He’s not.

“I don’t know if it was nervous,” Singleton said this week. “Just excited for another opportunity just to see what it is.”

The good news for Singleton is that he thinks this new defense, led by coordinator Jonathan Gannon, suits him. At least that’s been his impression so far.

While Gannon didn’t offer up many specifics about his defensive scheme last week, he did explain his HITS principle:

Hustle

Intensity

Take aways

Smarts

“They want fast, physical guys who get the ball,” Singleton said. “That’s something I’ve always prided myself on, is no matter where the play is, I want to be on the tackle, I want to be on the hit, not just on the screen. That’s something that the principles of our defense are playing fast, being around the ball, getting to the ball, causing turnovers. Those are things that play well within the way I play. So just being able to improve those with these coaches and the fundamentals, just continue to grow my game that way.”

It took a couple injuries for Singleton to finally see his role increase on defense last season but once the 27-year-old became a starter, he was fantastic. Singleton started just 12 games and still led the Eagles with 120 combined tackles.

In those 12 starts last year, Singleton had an incredible 111 tackles, a pace of 9.25 tackles per game. If he were to keep that pace going for a 17-game season, he’d end up with 157 tackles, demolishing the Eagles’ single-season record and breaking the NFL record.

Tackles are a somewhat subjective stat and aren’t generally monitored too closely, but you get the idea. Singleton was really good for 12 games last year and if he’s anywhere near as good going forward, the Eagles might have found themselves a player.

In 2021, Singleton will likely be a starter along with newcomer Eric Wilson, who has played under Gannon and linebackers coach Nick Rallis before in Minnesota. After that, the Eagles have T.J. Edwards, Davion Taylor, Shaun Bradley and some newcomers from the draft.

After he failed to make the Eagles’ initial roster in 2019, Singleton could have easily returned to the CFL, where he was already a star. But he stuck with it and it paid off for him in a big way last year.

But entering this season, Singleton knows he won’t take anyone by surprise.

“More pressure, I think,” he said. “The last 3, 2 1/2 years here, it’s just been kind of just grind and no one’s watching. Now, all you guys are watching and you gotta continue to grind and continue to be better. Having a new staff, new everything, the competition level is even. Everyone is in the same spot. It’s not the same coaches we had last year that put you in and liked you as a player. It’s a whole new staff. Just gotta keep that same hunger, grind, do what I do.”

Subscribe to the Eagle Eye podcast:

Apple Podcasts | Google Play | Spotify | Stitcher | Art19 | Watch on YouTube

 

Recommended Stories

  • NFL, Senior Bowl to host inaugural HBCU Combine in 2022

    "The game is better when all have the opportunity to compete,” said NFL executive vice president Troy Vincent.

  • Sixers 2021 NBA mock draft: Max Abmas brings shooting, playmaking

    A recent mock draft has the Philadelphia 76ers selecting Oral Roberts guard Max Abmas.

  • Golf-Mickelson, Brady to face DeChambeau and Rodgers in The Match

    The fourth edition of The Match, which will be played in a modified alternate shot format, is scheduled for July 6 at Moonlight Basin in Big Sky. Mickelson, at 50, became the oldest major champion on Sunday when he won the PGA Championship while Tampa Bay Buccaneers quarterback Brady, 43, collected a record-extending seventh Super Bowl win in February.

  • Avs F Nazem Kadri's suspension appeal set for Thursday

    Colorado Avalanche forward Nazem Kadri's appeal hearing for his eight-game suspension will take place Thursday on Zoom with NHL commissioner Gary Bettman. The NHL Department of Player Safety issued the suspension last Friday following Kadri's illegal check to the head of St. Louis Blues defenseman Justin Faulk in Game 2 of a first-round playoff series on May 19. The NHL Players' Association filed the appeal for Kadri on Sunday.

  • Tennis-Jamie Murray criticises French Open doubles prize money cut, hotel conditions

    Murray, a seven-times doubles and mixed doubles Grand Slam champion, also complained after the French Tennis Federation (FFT) pushed back the claycourt tournament from its scheduled start. The year's second Grand Slam was postponed by a week to welcome more fans on the grounds compared to last year's rescheduled tournament when only 1,000 were allowed at Roland Garros every day in September.

  • Anthony Davis kicks Jae Crowder in groin, receives flagrant foul and Draymond Green commentary on Twitter

    AD got a flagrant 1 for the kick, but still got to shoot free throws.

  • Fantasy football rankings for 2021 draft season: Who should you take first?

    Who should be the top fantasy pick? How many Chiefs should be the first player taken at their respective position? Our analysts examine the draft landscape with their rankings.

  • Non-standard league settings you may want to consider next fantasy football season

    Andy Behrens is joined by Scott Fish, famously of the eponymous Scott Fish Bowl to discuss league settings and thorny commissioner situations on today's podcast.

  • Jon Jones says heavyweight move more difficult than expected, divisional debut delayed a year

    Ex-champion Jon Jones has encountered some road bumps and is looking at a later-than-anticipated heavyweight debut.

  • The Brooklyn Nets have no excuse not to win the 2021 NBA championship

    Anything short of the 2021 NBA championship should be an embarrassment for the Brooklyn Nets.

  • NBA playoff tracker: Lakers even series at 1-1; Clippers lose at home again

    Welcome to the Yahoo Sports NBA playoff tracker, your daily one-stop shop for all the latest game results from each NBA playoff series. Here's a look at Tuesday's games.

  • French Open 2021: When is the draw, when does it start and how to watch on TV in the UK

    After being moving back a week due to coronavirus concerns, the French Open is on the horizon. Following disruption last year, Roland Garros is in its more traditional place in the tennis calendar and the world's best are starting to arrive in Paris. Once again, all eyes will be on Rafael Nadal as he bids to win an astonishing 14th French Open title and a record 21st Grand Slam. World No 1 Novak Djokovic will be the biggest threat to Nadal's chances and will aiming to avenge his comprehensive defeat to the Spaniard in the 2020 final. Roger Federer will be in action in Paris, his first major tournament appearance since losing to Djokovic at the Australian Open in January last year. While Nadal is the clear favourite in the men's draw, the women's draw is wide open. Defending champion Iga Swiatek has the likes of 2019 winner Ashleigh Barty, world No 2 Naomi Osaka and Aryna Sabalenka all targeting victory. And you can never discount Serena Williams, who is continuing her bid for a record-equalling 24th major title. Meanwhile, new to Roland Garros is the introduction of a night session match on Philippe-Chatrier, echoing the US Open and Australian Open. When is the French Open draw? The draw for the tournament takes place at 5pm on Thursday, May 27 with a statue for 13-time champion Nadal set to be unveiled. When does the French Open start? In contrast to the other majors, the French Open begins on a Sunday and this year's event gets underway on May 30. Will Andy Murray be playing in Paris? No. Unfortunately for the three-time Grand Slam winner will not be competing in Paris. Muray has been struggling with a groin injury since March and is now putting his efforts towards Wimbledon, next starts next month. The former world No 1 also missed the Australian Open in February after contracting coronavirus. Which other big names are missing? Two former champions, Simona Halep and Stan Wawrinka, have pulled out due to injury. British player Kyle Edmund has been struggling with injury all year and will also be absent after surgery on his left knee in April. Canadian world No 14 Denis Shapovalov has a shoulder injury and withdrew at the weekend after losing to Casper Ruud at the Geneva Open. Where to watch the French Open 2021 on TV ITV have exclusive free-to-air live coverage of the French Open from Sunday, May 30. Presenter John Inverdale leads the broadcasting team including British Fed Cup captain Anne Keothavong, 2013 Wimbledon champion Marion Bartoli, four-time Grand Slam winner Jim Courier, Andy Murray's former coach Mark Petchey, Fabrice Santoro and former British ladies number one Samantha Smith. Nick Mullins and Jonathan Overend will be in the commentary box, with Celina Hinchcliffe the on-site reporter.

  • Manager: Khabib declined recent offers to fight Floyd Mayweather for $100 million, Georges St-Pierre

    According to Ali Abdelaziz, Khabib Nurmagomedov is still retired despite lucrative offers.

  • Trevor Lawrence opens up on Tim Tebow, Urban Meyer and if his hair will survive rookie hazing

    Lawrence likes his new team a lot early on. But what happens if a teammate tries to lop off his golden locks?

  • The legend of Luka Doncic grows with a masterful demolition of the Clippers

    Luka Doncic is entering the consciousness of certainties we’ll expect in postseasons to come, following yet another demolition of the favored Los Angeles Clippers.

  • NBA Mock Draft 4.0: Jalen Green deserves a serious look at No. 1 spot

    Green has the potential to be a franchise-changing player in this draft class and should be a serious contender for the top spot.

  • Stipe Miocic down to fight Jon Jones but priority is Francis Ngannou rubber match

    Stipe Miocic is dead set on getting his heavyweight title back.

  • Packers coach Matt LaFleur talks up QB Jordan Love with Aaron Rodgers absent from OTAs

    Rodgers isn't at voluntary OTAs, so LaFleur focused on the quarterback who is actually present.

  • Best heels in collegiate sports, transfer tampering, Arch Manning recruitment

    Dan Wetzel, Pete Thamel and SI’s Pat Forde react to an ESPN article where coaches claimed we are entering the “wild, wild west” days of tampering. Is this new era of recruiting really any different? The guys wrap the podcast by debating the best heels around college sports as Brooks Koepka & Bryson DeChambeau's beef was on full display after a viral moment during the PGA Championship. Lane Kiffin, we are looking at you...

  • Return of 'The Match': Tom Brady, Phil Mickelson to face Aaron Rodgers, Bryson DeChambeau

    Competing on the football field isn't enough for Brady and Rodgers. Now they're taking it to the golf course.