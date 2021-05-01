Eagles take Alabama offensive lineman Landon Dickerson at 37

  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
ROB MAADDI
·1 min read
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.

PHILADELPHIA (AP) — The Philadelphia Eagles took another Alabama player, selecting offensive lineman Landon Dickerson in the second round of the NFL draft on Friday night.

The Eagles traded up to draft Crimson Tide wide receiver DeVonta Smith at No. 10 overall in the first round. They stayed put to chose Dickerson at No. 37.

The 6-foot-5, 333-pound Dickerson is a versatile lineman who is coming off a torn ACL in the SEC championship game in December. He started the first seven games at right guard as a freshman at Florida State before an ACL injury ended his season. He started the first four games at left guard as a sophomore before an ankle injury sidelined him. He started one game in 2018 at right tackle before another ankle injury ended his season.

Dickerson transferred to Alabama in 2019 and started 13 games, four at right guard, nine at center. He started the first 11 games at center last season before sustaining a knee injury.

Dickerson was projected as late first-round pick before his injury. He provides insurance behind three-time All-Pro center Jason Kelce and depth at the guard sports.

The Eagles have eight more picks, including No. 70 overall in the third round.

___

More AP NFL: https://apnews.com/NFL and https://twitter.com/AP_NFL

Recommended Stories

  • Giants’ Dave Gettleman grabs upper hand at press conference after first round of 2021 NFL draft

    New York Giants GM Dave Gettleman stood tall at his post-Round 1 press conference on Thursday night, earning a rare W for his trade back.

  • NFL Draft 2021: Eagles 2nd-round pick instant reaction

    Stream live right here as NBC Sports Philadelphia's Eagles analysts break down the team's 2021 second-round draft pick.

  • Watch: WR DeVonta Smith arrives in Philadelphia after being drafted by the Eagles

    Watch as former Alabama wide receiver DeVonta Smith arrives in Philadelphia after Eagles traded up to No. 10

  • Biden: Schools ‘Should Probably All Be Open’ This Fall

    President Joe Biden said Friday that schools should “probably all be open” in the fall. Appearing on NBC News Today, he claimed this decision will be made “based on science and the CDC.” “There’s not overwhelming evidence that there’s much of a transmission among these young people,” Biden continued. Teachers unions, particularly those in major coastal cities, have resisted reopening schools for much of the 2020-21 school year, refusing to return teachers to classrooms until a variety of demands, some of which are not directly related to COVID, have been met. Meanwhile, a number of red states such as Florida have had in-person learning for the year’s entirety and have not experienced a corresponding increase in COVID cases or deaths. The White House has been reluctant to question the teachers union, even as lawmakers on both sides of the aisle have come out in favor of reopening classrooms. The Pfizer-BioNTech two-dose vaccine is available for people 16 and older, and Moderna’s and Johnson & Johnson’s vaccines has been approved for emergency use for people 18 and older. Pfizer’s version is still being tested for people aged 12-to-15, although the company disclosed that a Phase 3 trial determined it to be safe and effective for that demographic. Pfizer is testing to expand the inoculation to children ages 6 months to 11 years old. Dr. Anthony Fauci, the White House’s chief medical adviser, has set expectations that children won’t be eligible or advised to receive a vaccine until 2022. However, Fauci has clarified that younger kids can resume in-person classroom instruction “without necessarily having everyone vaccinated, all the teachers all the students.” The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) published an “operational strategy” guide for K-12 schools earlier this year, which now stipulates that schools can safely reopen with social distancing of 3 feet between students and the condition of universal mask use. The organization specified that areas with high COVID transmission rates should enforce 6 feet of space among middle school and high school students “if cohorting is not possible.” “This recommendation is because COVID-19 transmission dynamics are different in older students – that is, they are more likely to be exposed to SARS-CoV-2 and spread it than younger children,” the agency wrote. Biden’s announcement comes shortly after the CDC released update guidance relaxing mask mandates for vaccinated individuals in indoor and outdoor settings. Fauci and other officials hope that the easing of restrictions will incentivize and encourage Americans who have so far abstained to receive the vaccine.

  • Daigle's Final 2021 NFL Mock Draft

    John Daigle unveils his final mock draft ahead of the 2021 NFL Draft.

  • 2021 NFL Draft: Jaylen Waddle to Miami Dolphins

    Jaylen Waddle rejoins his former quarterback, Tua Tagovailoa, after the Miami Dolphins drafted him. Liz Loza gives her take.

  • NFL Draft 2021: Eagles' DeVonta Smith pick made fans absolutely lose their minds

    The Eagles pulled off a dramatic maneuver to go get their guy in the Top 10, and fans absolutely lost it as the pick came in. By Adam Hermann

  • PHT Morning Skate: Injury ends Hart’s season; Kraken UFA targets

    Friday's collection of links.

  • 2021 NFL draft: Best, worst picks of the 1st round

    Breaking down the best and worst picks from the 1st round of the 2021 NFL draft

  • 2021 NFL Draft: Highlights of Patriots second-round pick Christian Barmore

    The Patriots traded up in the second round of the 2021 NFL Draft to select Alabama defensive lineman Christian Barmore.

  • Philadelphia Eagles draft picks 2021: Round-by-round selections

    Here is a 2021 NFL draft pick-by-pick breakdown for the Philadelphia Eagles.

  • NFL draft 2021 pick tracker, Rounds 2-3: Follow to see what Detroit Lions do on Day 2

    When does 2021 NFL draft start and what TV channel is it on? It begins at 7 p.m. for Rounds 2 and 3 on ABC, ESPN, NFL Network. Follow live updates.

  • 2021 NFL draft: Analysis and grades for all 32 first-round picks

    With the first round of the 2021 NFL draft in the books, Touchdown Wire's Doug Farrar provides grades and analysis for all 32 picks.

  • The Eagles and Cowboys put their storied rivalry aside to screw the Giants in a surprising draft-night trade

    The Eagles and Cowboys made a trade on the first night of the NFL Draft that indicates they might not fear or loathe each other as much as the Giants.

  • 2021 NFL draft: Mocking the second round

    The first round of the NFL draft is in the books. Mark Schofield tries to predict what happens in round two with this mock draft.

  • Detroit Lions considered three players with No. 7 pick in NFL draft

    The Detroit Lions considered three players with No. 7 pick in NFL draft but chose Oregon's Penei Sewell. They also turned away a few trade inquiries.

  • NBA betting: Championship odds shift with two huge bets on the ... Atlanta Hawks?

    BetMGM took a couple of huge bets on the Hawks.

  • Chris Weidman has surgery to repair gruesome leg injury that occurred at UFC 261

    Chris Weidman had successful surgery to repair a broken leg.

  • Chris Weidman undergoes successful surgery for broken leg

    Former middleweight champion Chris Weidman suffered a horrific leg injury in the first exchange in his UFC 261 rematch against Uriah Hall on Saturday. Reminiscent of former middleweight champion Anderson Silva's leg injury against him at UFC 168 in 2013, Weidman's leg snapped when Hall checked a leg kick. Weidman didn't realize that he was so badly injured until he tried to step back and put weight on the leg. He immediately fell to the canvas in agony and disbelief. He was removed from the Octagon on a stretch after his leg had been stabilized. During the UFC 261 Post-fight Press conference, UFC president Dana White gave an update on Weidman's condition. The former champion was transported to a Jacksonville, Fla. hospital and was being prepped for surgery on Sunday. Weidman had the surgery and is now recovering. His wife, Marivi, gave a post-surgery update on her husband via instagram. "Well that was horrible. Freak things happen in life and plans get crushed. It’s been a lonnnggg day but so happy to finally see this man of mine post surgery. Everything went well thank you Lord! Very thankful for the medical staff, UFC family @danawhite @reedharrisufc#allieraimondo, our management team @vaynersports@sarahzemonek and our family and friends here rallying to help with the kids," she posted on Sunday. "My heart breaks for my husband because I know the work and dedication that he puts into his training everyday and the great man that he is, so I only want the best for him. While this absolutely sucks in the moment and for some weeks to come, we are completely overwhelmed by the love and support we have far and wide and are very aware how blessed we are. All of that overpowers the awfulness of this situation. We are blown away by our friends and family offering to hop on flights to come help us without hesitation. We are so grateful and love you all!! It’s been a crazy year so far but us Weidmans are a force and covered in Grace and Mercy everyday! We were reminded this year how precious each day is and I am so thankful to be spending another day on earth next to my love even if it’s in a hospital room far from home. 🙌🏻 #teamweidman," read her post. View this post on Instagram A post shared by Marivi Weidman (@mrsweidman) Watch Anthony Smith's live reaction to Chris Weidman's broken leg (Subscribe to MMAWeekly.com on YouTube)

  • Warriors fall to Mavericks due to NBA's longest scoring drought in a decade

    A 28-0 run. How?