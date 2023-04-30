Eagles agree to UDFA deal with Michigan State linebacker Ben VanSumeren

The Eagles are signing an intriguing prospect to an undrafted free agent deal, bringing in linebacker Ben VanSumeren.

#MichiganState LB Ben VanSumeren is signing with the Philadelphia Eagles. The 6-foot-3, 237lb freak athlete posted a 42.5-inch vertical leap, 29 reps on the bench, and a 10’11” broad jump. His 4.40s 40-yard dash would‘be been the 2nd-fastest among LBs at the Combine. — Justin Thind (@JustinThind) April 30, 2023

VanSumeren transferred to Michigan State from Michigan in 2021, nearly transferring again last year, before removing his name from the portal and sticking in East Lansing.

Last season was his best after finishing third on the team with 81 tackles while making ten starts with the Spartans.

