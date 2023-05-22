Eagles agree to terms with Nolan Smith on 4-year rookie deal

The Eagles now have both of their 2023 first-round picks under contract after Nolan Smith agreed to his four-year, $11.9 million rookie deal.

Philadelphia now has six of their seven draft picks under contract ahead of OTAs, with only Kelee Ringo still unsigned.

With the defensive line aging, Smith could have an immediate impact both as a pass-rusher and run defender.

Smith will ensure the Eagles don’t get gashed on the ground by the opposition’s rushing attack, and his 91.3 run defense grade since 2021 is first among EDGE rushers.

Story originally appeared on Eagles Wire