Eagles agree to terms with former Seahawks RB Rashaad Penny

According to a report by Ian Rapoport at NFL Network, the Eagles have agreed to terms with Seahawks running back Rashaad Penny.

Penny was a first-round draft pick by Seattle in the 2018 draft. His first several seasons were spent battling injury issues. However, down the stretch of the 2021 campaign he suddenly developed into one of the league’s most consistently explosive rushers. He looked just as good early in 2022 but another injury in Week 5 ended his season early.

All together, Penny has appeared in 42 pro games, totaling 1,918 rushing yards and 13 touchdowns.

Moving forward, Seattle’s running back room will now be led by 2022 second-round pick Ken Walker.

More Free agency!

Story originally appeared on Seahawks Wire