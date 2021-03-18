Eagles agree to terms to bring back DT Hassan Ridgeway

Eagles agree to terms to bring back veteran DT originally appeared on NBC Sports Philadelphia

The Eagles on Thursday agreed to terms with defensive tackle Hassan Ridgeway, who’s played in 14 games with five starts for the Eagles over the past two years.

Ridgeway spent 2016 through 2018 with the Colts and was with new Eagles head coach Nick Sirianni in 2018.

Ridgeway, 26, has been a capable rotational interior lineman when he’s been healthy but he’s missed 18 of 32 games the last two years, nine with an ankle injury in 2019 and nine more with a biceps injury last year.

He played 248 snaps in seven games in 2019 and 138 last year.

With Malik Jackson gone, the Eagles now project Fletcher Cox and Javon Hargrave as the starting interior tackles, with Ridgeway likely to be the next guy up. They also have Raequan Williams, an undrafted free last year, and veteran T.Y. McGill under contract.

Hargrave was the Colts’ 4th-round pick out of Texas in 2016. He’s got 7 1/2 career sacks, including three with the Eagles.

Subscribe to the Eagle Eye podcast:

Apple Podcasts | Google Play | Spotify | Stitcher | Art19 | Watch on YouTube