Philadelphia has added a linebacker.

The Eagles have agreed to a one-year deal with Nicholas Morrow, according to multiple reports.

Morrow spent the 2022 season with the Bears, starting all 17 games for the club. He recorded a career-high 116 tackles with 11 tackles for loss. He also had a pair of passes defensed and an interception.

Morrow was on the field for every one of Chicago’s defensive snaps last year.

Entering the league as an undrafted free agent in 2017, Morrow spent his first five seasons with the Raiders in Oakland and Las Vegas. He missed the 2021 season due to injury.

Morrow has played 79 games with 46 starts, recording 4.0 sacks, 31 tackles for loss, 15 QB hits, and three interceptions.

Eagles agree to one-year deal with Nicholas Morrow originally appeared on Pro Football Talk