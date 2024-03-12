Eagles agree to one-year deal with DeVante Parker

Before he's even been officially released by the Patriots, wide receiver DeVante Parker has reached an agreement on a contract with the Eagles.

Parker, who will be formally released at the start of the league year tomorrow, has agreed with the Eagles on a one-year deal, according to Adam Schefter of ESPN.

The report says Parker will get $4.69 million and the Patriots will pay most of it because of the remaining guarantees on his contract with New England. Philadelphia will only pay Parker $1.2 million.

“DeVante is thrilled and grateful to become a Philadelphia Eagle and to help this elite organization win a championship,” Parker’s agent Jimmy Gould told Schefter.

The 31-year-old Parker was a 2015 first-round pick of the Dolphins who played seven seasons in Miami before spending the last two in New England. Last year he had 33 catches for 394 yards and no touchdowns.