Eagles agree to a deal with Obi Melifonwu
Former Raiders’ second-round pick Obi Melifonwu reached agreement with the Eagles, per his agent @seanstellato.
— Adam Schefter (@AdamSchefter) July 29, 2021
The Eagles added more depth to the secondary on Thursday, signing Obi Melinfonwu to a free-agent deal.
Melifonwu has been without a team since the 49ers cut him on April 30.
The Raiders selected Melifonwu in the second round out of Connecticut in 2017 and he made five appearances with the team his rookie season.
Melifonwu spent the 2019 season on the Patriots’ practice squad.
Related
Howie Roseman says Eagles are over the 90% mark for players starting vaccination process
Howie Roseman on whether Zach Ertz will be on the Eagles roster for Week 1
Eagles training camp: Isaac Seumalo dealing with hamstring injury, Jalen Reagor lower body tightness
Eagles place rookie OL Landon Dickerson on NFI list
Eagles placed OT Le'Raven Clark and S Rodney McLeod on the PUP list