Eagles agree to deal with Ndamukong Suh

Reuters Videos
STORY: Air-raid sirens sound as the first snows fall on Kyiv.Ukrainians endured blackouts and freezing temperatures as Russia unleashed yet more missiles against energy facilities on Thursday (November 17). Authorities said they were working hard to restore power nationwide after what Ukraine said was the heaviest bombardment yet of civilian infrastructure this week.Kyiv resident Diana Zhytko says it'll be a tough winter, and she's especially worried about the Ukrainian soldiers. President Volodymyr Zelenskiy posted this video, apparently shot from a car cam, showing a driver's journey through Dnipro interrupted by a huge blast.Reuters was able to verify the location but not the date it was shot.But local officials said at least 15 people were wounded in strikes on Dnipro. A large defense plant was also hit. Russian forces have stepped up attacks in eastern Ukraine, reinforced by troops pulled from Kherson in the south after Kyiv recaptured it last week.Explosions resounded in Odesa, the capital Kyiv and Zaporizhzhia in the southeast.Meanwhile, fears of cross-border spillover have eased since NATO and Poland concluded that a missile that crashed in Poland on Tuesday, killing two people, was probably a stray fired by Ukraine's air defences and not Russian. Zelenskiy contested this view in a rare public disagreement with his Western allies, and Ukraine has asked to view the site for itself, which a top Polish official said would probably be granted.Ukraine has vowed to keep the pressure on Russian forces until it reclaims all occupied territory. Its capture of Kherson has stoked optimism.But the top U.S. general warned Ukraine's chances of near-term outright victory weren't high, and said Russia still had significant combat power inside Ukraine.Mark Milley, chairman of the Joint Chiefs of Staff:"The probability of a Ukrainian military victory defined as kicking the Russians out of all of Ukraine to include what they define or what they claim is Crimea, so the probability of any of that happening anytime soon is not high, militarily."The Kremlin called on Washington to push Kyiv towards diplomacy, accusing Ukraine of shifting the goalposts regarding possible peace talks.