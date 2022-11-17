Eagles agree to deal with Ndamukong Suh

The Eagles’ talks with defensive tackle Ndamukong Suh went well.

According to multiple reports, the NFC East leaders have agreed to terms with Suh on a one-year deal. A report on Thursday revealed that the team has been in talks with the veteran about joining their defensive line.

Suh spent the last three seasons with Tampa and helped the team win Super Bowl LV after the 2020 season. The Eagles have eyes on ending their season the same way and they obviously believe Suh can help them reach that goal.

The move comes a day after the Eagles signed Linval Joseph, so they’ve doubled down on veteran additions to the interior while rookie Jordan Davis is on the injured reserve list. Fletcher Cox is also part of the mix at defensive tackle, so the Eagles will be very deep once everyone is healthy and settled with the team.

