Eagles agree to deal with free agent offensive tackle Dennis Kelly ahead of training camp

The Eagles are just six days away from the start of training camp and added a familiar veteran to the roster.

NFL.com’s Tom Pelissero reports that veteran offensive tackle Dennis Kelly is signing with Philadelphia.

The veteran Kelly filled in as a swing tackle for the Colts in 2022, starting three of the 16 games he played, logging 240 snaps (192 left tackle, 48 right tackle).

A versatile performer, Kelly has 54 career starts, including 15 starts during a three-year stint with Philadelphia from 2012-2015.

Once Kelly officially signs, the Eagles will have eight offensive tackles on the 90-man roster.

