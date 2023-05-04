Eagles agree to deal with free agent TE Dan Arnold

Glenn Erby

Dan Arnold made our list of free agents to target, and on Thursday, the Philadelphia Eagles agreed to a deal with the former Jaguars tight end.

Philadelphia is stacked on both sides of the football, but we believed they’d continue searching for depth at edge rusher, punter, tight end, and linebacker.

Arnold logged nine catches for 135 yards last season in Jacksonville.

Story originally appeared on Eagles Wire