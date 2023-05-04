Eagles agree to deal with free agent TE Dan Arnold

Dan Arnold made our list of free agents to target, and on Thursday, the Philadelphia Eagles agreed to a deal with the former Jaguars tight end.

Former Jaguars’ TE Dan Arnold reached agreement on a one-year deal with the Philadelphia Eagles, per source. — Adam Schefter (@AdamSchefter) May 4, 2023

Philadelphia is stacked on both sides of the football, but we believed they’d continue searching for depth at edge rusher, punter, tight end, and linebacker.

Arnold logged nine catches for 135 yards last season in Jacksonville.

