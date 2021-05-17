Eagles agree to deal with former Washington DE Ryan Kerrigan

Glenn Erby
·1 min read
The Eagles needed pass-rushing depth and they got one of the best in the NFL after agreeing to a deal with former Washington edge rusher, Ryan Kerrigan.

Kerrigan has 96 career sacks and has terrorized Philadelphia during his career to the tune of 13.5.

Kerrigan will now pair with Brandon Graham, Josh Sweat, Fletcher Cox and Derek Barnett to provide some top notch pass rushing for all levels of the defensive line.

