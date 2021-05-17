Eagles agree to deal with former Washington DE Ryan Kerrigan
The Eagles needed pass-rushing depth and they got one of the best in the NFL after agreeing to a deal with former Washington edge rusher, Ryan Kerrigan.
Former Washington Football Team DE Ryan Kerrigan, who bid farewell to WFT after 10 years in an Instagram post, is signing with the #Eagles. A big-time veteran addition.
— Ian Rapoport (@RapSheet) May 17, 2021
Kerrigan has 96 career sacks and has terrorized Philadelphia during his career to the tune of 13.5.
Kerrigan will now pair with Brandon Graham, Josh Sweat, Fletcher Cox and Derek Barnett to provide some top notch pass rushing for all levels of the defensive line.
