Eagles agree to deal with former Bucs safety Andrew Adams

Glenn Erby
·1 min read
The Eagles added another free agent to the roster, signing former Tampa Bay Buccaneers safety Andrew Adams per Zach Berman.

A solid backup at safety, Adams lost reps to Jordan Whitehead and Mike Edwards after Tampa Bay drafted Antoine Winfield Jr.

A special team’s ace, Adams will likely feel Rudy Ford’s role with that unit.

