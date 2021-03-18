Eagles agree to deal with former Bucs safety Andrew Adams
The Eagles are planning on signing S Andrew Adams.
Adams, 28, won a Super Bowl with Tampa Bay last season. He has 32 starts in five seasons with the Giants and Bucs.
— Zach Berman (@ZBerm) March 18, 2021
The Eagles added another free agent to the roster, signing former Tampa Bay Buccaneers safety Andrew Adams per Zach Berman.
A solid backup at safety, Adams lost reps to Jordan Whitehead and Mike Edwards after Tampa Bay drafted Antoine Winfield Jr.
A special team’s ace, Adams will likely feel Rudy Ford’s role with that unit.
