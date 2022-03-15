Eagles agree to deal with CB Andre Chachere

  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
Glenn Erby
·1 min read
In this article:
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Philadelphia Eagles
    Philadelphia Eagles
    LiveTodayTomorrowvs--|

Andre Chachere is returning to the Eagles, agreeing to a one-year deal with the veteran cornerback instead of tendering him as a restricted free agent.

Chachere appeared in 16 games last season, making one start, while logging 15 tackles on 56 total snaps. A special team’s dynamo, Chachere could find a role on defense in 2022

List

4 reasons to be excited about the Eagles agreeing to deal with LB Haason Reddick

List

NFL players react to WR Christian Kirk landing a 4-year, $72M deal with Jaguars

Related

Potential Eagles free agent target Marcus Williams agrees to 5-year, $70M deal with Ravens

NFC East news: Randy Gregory reneges on the Cowboys, agrees to deal with Broncos

Should the Eagles have interest in LB Myles Jack after he's released by the Jaguars?

Eagles will not tender LB Alex Singleton making him an unrestricted free agent

Eagles contract with Haason Reddick is a 3-year, $45 million deal

Recommended Stories