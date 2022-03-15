Eagles agree to deal with CB Andre Chachere
- Oops!Something went wrong.Please try again later.
- Philadelphia EaglesLiveTodayTomorrowvs--|
In fact, #Eagles announce they have agreed to terms on one-year contract with WR Greg Ward.
Also, with DB Andre Chachere.
The team also officially announced it tendered restricted free agent C/G Nate Herbig.
— Jeff McLane (@Jeff_McLane) March 15, 2022
Andre Chachere is returning to the Eagles, agreeing to a one-year deal with the veteran cornerback instead of tendering him as a restricted free agent.
Chachere appeared in 16 games last season, making one start, while logging 15 tackles on 56 total snaps. A special team’s dynamo, Chachere could find a role on defense in 2022
List
4 reasons to be excited about the Eagles agreeing to deal with LB Haason Reddick
List
NFL players react to WR Christian Kirk landing a 4-year, $72M deal with Jaguars
Related
Potential Eagles free agent target Marcus Williams agrees to 5-year, $70M deal with Ravens
NFC East news: Randy Gregory reneges on the Cowboys, agrees to deal with Broncos
Should the Eagles have interest in LB Myles Jack after he's released by the Jaguars?
Eagles will not tender LB Alex Singleton making him an unrestricted free agent
Eagles contract with Haason Reddick is a 3-year, $45 million deal