Eagles agree to a deal with Brandon Graham that pays $20 million over next 2-years
Brandon Graham's new deal with Philadelphia will be a one-year extension worth close to $20 million over two years, per source. Was originally due $13 million this year. Eagles keep long-time starter with 59 sacks.
— Jeremy Fowler (@JFowlerESPN) March 15, 2021
The Philadelphia Eagles will keep veteran defensive end, Brandon Graham, around for at least the next two years, as both parties agreed to a contract extension.
Graham was already scheduled to make #13 million this season and he’ll now make $20 million over the next two seasons.
The Eagles would save $8,943,750 per with a restructure per OVER THE CAP, while the one-year extension that is similar to Jason Kelce’s, would save the Eagles $9,540,000.
Graham logged 46 tackles (35 solo), eight sacks, two forced fumbles, and one fumble recovery through 16 games in 2020, finally notching his first Pro Bowl nod.
